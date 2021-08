(Courtesy Center for Satellite Applications and Research (STAR), a Division of the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS)

Light winds will continue into Wednesday, leading to showers developing over the islands each afternoon and general clearing at night.

Trade winds will rebuild on Thursday, bringing a return to mainly windward rainfall through Saturday.

Trades will likely be disrupted again Sunday and Monday, with humid conditions and spotty heavy showers possible.