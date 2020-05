HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light winds out of the east to southeast direction will continue through Tuesday as a weak disturbance near Kauai continues westward and away from the islands.

Winds should be light enough for afternoon sea breezes, allowing for showers to develop over interior and leeward areas.

A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by midweek as a ridge of high pressure strengthens north of the state.