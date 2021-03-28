Afternoon showers expected to start the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will be trend down tonight, becoming light to moderate by Monday as a result of a weaker pressure gradient over the area.

The lighter winds will bring on a daytime sea breeze for the interior and lee areas of especially Kauai, Oahu, and Lanai, through Tuesday.

With the addition of day time heating and ample moisture, some spotty afternoon clouds and showers can be expected for these areas.

Trade winds will return to all areas of the island chain by Wednesday, then strengthen to locally breezy by Wednesday night, and continuing through Friday.