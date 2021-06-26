Afternoon cloud build-up and showers possible

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trades will hold in place through Tuesday, with localized land and sea breezes developing in the more sheltered leeward areas.

A couple bands of moisture will move through Sunday and Tuesday, bringing a slight increase in showers to both windward and leeward areas as they move through, with fairly dry conditions expected statewide on Monday.

Trades will get a boost back to moderate and locally breezy levels Tuesday night through next weekend, and this should bring a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories