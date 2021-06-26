Afternoon cloud build-up and showers possible

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trades will hold in place through Tuesday, with localized land and sea breezes developing in the more sheltered leeward areas.

A couple bands of moisture will move through Sunday and Tuesday, bringing a slight increase in showers to both windward and leeward areas as they move through, with fairly dry conditions expected statewide on Monday.

Trades will get a boost back to moderate and locally breezy levels Tuesday night through next weekend, and this should bring a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.