After soaking Kauai and Oahu, heavy rain spreading to Maui County and The Big Island Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The leading edge of a cold front passing through Oahu this evening, will move into Maui County through the early morning hours, before advancing into the Big Island late Thursday.

Expect showers, some heavy, and possibly a few thunderstorms along the front, followed by cool and at times breezy northerly to westerly winds into early next week.

Modest showers will prevail over north facing slopes during the weekend.

Increased west winds and possibly heavy showers will be possible early next week as a cutoff low meanders near and just north of the state.