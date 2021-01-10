A week of variable winds due to incoming cold fronts

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate trade winds will hold in place through Monday, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas, and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

A sea breeze and land breeze pattern should take hold on Tuesday as the trades become disrupted due to an approaching cold front.

This cold front is forecast to bring an increase in showers Wednesday through Thursday as it moves into and gradually dissipated across the islands.

A couple new fronts may approach or move into the islands late in the week and next weekend, potentially bringing some periods of unsettled weather.