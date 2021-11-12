A weak cold front is approaching the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue in a weak background east to southeasterly wind flow through Saturday.

A weak cold front will approach the islands from the northwest this weekend increasing moisture and instability from Saturday night through Sunday.

Expect higher chances for showers across the state as background winds become more southerly, increasing the potential for heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms from Saturday evening into Monday morning.

Drying trends are forecast from late Monday through Wednesday as more stable trade winds return to the region.