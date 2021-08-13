A surface high north of the islands will continue to generate trade winds through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface high far north-northeast of the islands will continue to generate trade winds through the weekend as it shifts slowly to the west.

A surface trough will be approaching the islands from the northeast over the weekend and bring on a couple of days of light winds over land between Monday and Tuesday.

But for Friday through Sunday night, expect trade wind showers to grace the windward and mountain areas.

The frequency of these showers will be highest during the nights and mornings. Expect plenty of sunshine over the south and leeward coasts each afternoon.