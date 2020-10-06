A slight increase in trade winds expected Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge located north of the islands will maintain a light trade wind flow across the area Monday.
The ridge strengthens Tuesday night and Wednesday leading to a slight boost in the trades that will last through at least Thursday.
Trades may ease towards the weekend as an upper level low passes near the state.
