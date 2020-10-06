A slight increase in trade winds expected Wednesday

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge located north of the islands will maintain a light trade wind flow across the area Monday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The ridge strengthens Tuesday night and Wednesday leading to a slight boost in the trades that will last through at least Thursday.

Trades may ease towards the weekend as an upper level low passes near the state. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories