A slight increase in trade winds expected Wednesday

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect light to moderate trade winds through rest of the work week as ridging persists to our north.

Scant showers will favor windward and mountain areas with only light rainfall amounts expected.

Showers may increase late Saturday into early next week as pockets of moisture move through the state. 

