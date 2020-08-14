A slight increase in trade winds expected Friday night into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure north of the state will maintain moderate trade winds through early next week.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Some day to day fluctuations are expected, with a slight increase in trade wind speeds expected tonight and Saturday. Otherwise, typical trade wind weather will prevail with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, especially during the early morning and overnight hours.

A trough of low pressure aloft could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week.

Latest Stories on KHON2