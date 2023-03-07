The cold front that brought rain to the western islands will move across the Big Island this afternoon, giving the island isolated to scattered showers. The front will continue to weaken this afternoon as it moves over Hawaii County and eventually dissipates this evening.

A second cold front will begin impacting the state this afternoon, beginning with Kauai with rain showers later this afternoon.

Later tonight, the front will bring light to moderate showers to Oahu. The rain over Oahu will start to taper off early in the morning with some scattered showers possibly lingering into the morning commute. The front will continue down the island chain bringing showers to Maui County during the morning and eventually Hawaii County Wednesday afternoon.

Although this cold front is stronger than the last cold front, it will move relatively fast dropping only about ¼” of rain on average across each island.

Although the rain should not cause many problems, if any, the strong winds behind the front may be problematic. Winds are expected to be 20 mph to 30 mph sustained, with gusts possibly greater than 40 mph and maybe even higher in higher altitude areas that usually receive higher winds.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the state (details below), a High Wind Warning for the Big Island summits until Sunday evening and a High Wind Watch for the Haleakala Summit from tonight through Thursday night.

There is also a large, hazardous northwest swell approaching the state. The surf will build throughout the day Wednesday, peaking Wednesday night, then decline through Thursday and Friday. The surf along north and east-facing shores is expected to go well above warning criteria.

After the second cold front passes the state tonight through Wednesday, the winds will weaken on Thursday and the surf will go down Thursday through Friday. Thursday through next Monday we are looking at a streak of nice weather. The next chance for any significant rain is not until after Monday with another cold front impacting the state. The models are not yet agreeing on the exact timing of that front, but right now it looks as if it will pass next Tuesday or Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has the following weather alerts in place:

-WIND ADVISORY for the entire state (except for the Big Island and Haleakala summits) from 12 a.m. Wednesday until 12 a.m. Thursday. Sustained winds of 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts possibly greater than 50 mph.

-HIGH WIND WARNING for the Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa summits from until 6 p.m. Sunday with sustained winds 55 mph to 65 mph with gusts 70 mph to 90 mph.

-HIGH WIND WATCH for the Haleakala summit from 6 p.m. Tuesday night 6 a.m. Thursday with sustained winds 55 mph to 65 mph with possible higher gusts.

-SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY for all Hawaiian waters from the shore to 40nm until 6 a.m. Thursday with winds 20kts to 30kts.

-GALE WARNING for all waters from 40 nm to 240 nm.

You can always get the latest forecast and weather alerts on the KHON2 website whenever you need it 24/7/365.