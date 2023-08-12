HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trades will continue across the islands through Sunday as high pressure remains anchored northwest of the state.

Trades will strengthen Monday and become breezy Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds to the distant north and a potential tropical cyclone passes by well south of the island chain.

The trades will ease back to moderate levels late next week.

Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail through the forecast period, with minimal shower activity confined to primarily windward slopes and coasts.

Approximately 1500 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, a broad area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days.

The system is forecast to move west or west-northwestward at about 10 mph across the far western portion of the East Pacific basin through Sunday, and then cross into the Central Pacific basin Sunday night.