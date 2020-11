HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trades will strengthen and become windy early next week, with windy conditions persisting for most of the week.

The trade winds will bring periods of low clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas, but some of the showers will drift leeward.

Showers are expected to be especially active on Monday. Some high clouds will pepper skies over Kauai and Oahu Sunday night into Tuesday.