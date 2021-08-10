A break in the dry weather pattern brings showers for parts of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A break in the dry weather pattern will start today as three disturbances drift into the Hawaii region into the weekend.

Each island will see periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas, especially in the overnight to early morning hours.

Leeward areas will also see developing showers with lower coverage and amounts.

Light to moderate trade winds will continue through Thursday with increasing wind speeds into the moderate to breezy range from Friday through Sunday.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories at this time.