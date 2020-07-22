7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska; PTWC evaluating if there is a threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Alaska Peninsula.

It happened at 8:12 p.m. Hawaii Time.

PTWC evaluating if there is a threat to Hawaii.

A tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake.

It is still too early to determine whether there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaii.

If there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 12:49 a.m. July 22, 2020.

