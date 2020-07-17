7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 7.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Papua New Guinea on July 16, according to the National Weather Service.

It happened in the eastern region of the country.

According to Hawaii County’s Civil Defense, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

