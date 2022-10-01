HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend.

Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward.

Moderate trade winds will develop across Kauai and Oahu Sunday as the front exits eastward.

The boundary will further weaken and slow over the central islands through Tuesday, before dissipating.

Light to moderate trade winds are expected statewide next week.