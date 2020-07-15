Way 2 Go! Zane Pink

Way 2 Go!
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Zane Pink

He got on the University of Hawaii’s dean list for engineering. Your family is so proud of you!

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! Right here on the KHON2 News at 4.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories