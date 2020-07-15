HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Zane Pink
He got on the University of Hawaii’s dean list for engineering. Your family is so proud of you!
If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! Right here on the KHON2 News at 4.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Group tracing quarantine breakers is busier than ever
- New mandate forces bars to stop serving alcohol at midnight in Honolulu
- Gov says perfect storm of events led to delay in reopening tourism
- Way 2 Go! Zane Pink
- ‘We’re sitting on pins and needles’, Wahine Soccer’s Michele Nagamine awaits Big West decision ahead of schedule that has already taken a ‘massive hit’