Way 2 Go! Waipio Avengers Little League Team

Way 2 Go! Waipio Avengers!
The little league team packed over 100 Thanksgiving plates yesterday and delivered them to parks and shelters in Honolulu.
- Problems plague costly school A/C, while cheaper program makes headway
- Chaminade routed by No. 3 Kansas in Maui Invitational return
- UH Hilo Women’s Volleyball headed to NCAA D-II National Championship Tournament
- Cover2 College Football Report: Gabriel surpasses 3,000 passing yards for the season in win over Tulane
- Black Friday deals have arrived