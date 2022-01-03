HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Violet Sum Moy Chew!
Violet celebrated her 101st birthday on New Year’s Eve.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Violet is a very proud mother of four children, and a grand mother to nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
She now lives at Nuuanu Hale Nursing Home where according to her kids she is the life of the party on her floor.
She always has a kind word and a great sense of humor.
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
Happy birthday, Violet!