HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Violet Sum Moy Chew!

Violet celebrated her 101st birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Violet is a very proud mother of four children, and a grand mother to nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She now lives at Nuuanu Hale Nursing Home where according to her kids she is the life of the party on her floor.

She always has a kind word and a great sense of humor.

Happy birthday, Violet!