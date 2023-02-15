HONOLULU (KHON2) — Victor and Billie Martino are both 99 years young.

They were 20 years old when they married on Saturday, Feb. 6, 1943.

According to their son, they met when Victor was in the air force and Billie was a bookkeeper for the military.

Today, the couple, who just celebrated their 80th anniversary, live in Kihei Maui.

Of course, we had to ask about their secret to a long marriage.

They said they practice positive thinking and healthy living and find joy in smiling and showing kindness toward others.

Some words of wisdom to take to heart and a special Way 2 Go to Victor and Billie!