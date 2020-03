HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Trystyn-Carrera Cadiz placed first all-around in her age category at the Gymnastics in Paradise meet at the Blaisdell.

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send KHON2 a photo using the Report It feature and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! Right on KHON2 News at 4.