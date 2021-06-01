Way 2 Go! Shayla Sugai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! to Shayla Sugai!

She graduated from Aiea High School with a 4.16 GPA even with advanced placement classes.

She will be attending San Jose State on a soccer scholarship, joining cousin Alyssa Sugai who plays volleyball there.

The Sugai and Brown famlies are very proud.

