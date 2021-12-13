HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Sam and Chassis!
The KHON2 news family grew by one on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Weekend anchor Sam Spangler and his wife Chassis welcomed a baby girl.
Lily was born at 5:41 p.m.
The baby weighed in at 7 pounds 5 ounces, and measuring 18 and 3-quarter inches long.
Mom and baby are doing great, and big brother Ray is eager to meet his baby sister.