HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go to the Punahou boys varsity Water Polo team after they won the Interscholastic League of Honolulu State Championship for the ninth year in a row.

The team lost key seniors last year, but managed to overcome two regular season losses and defend their title.

Players included:

Makoa Cox, Grade 9, Utility

Kala Clark, Grade 10, Attacker

Nicholas Davidson, Grade 10, Attacker

Shota Eskin, Grade 10, Attacker

Kodai Eskin, Grade 10, Attacker

Blake Garlin, Grade 10, C/CD

Dylan McManus, Grade 10, Left Hander

Matias Sheridan, Grade 10, Goalie

Porter Blair, Grade 11, C/CD

Christian Ching, Grade 11, Goalie

Aka Pietsch, Grade 11, CD

Skyler Tjapkes, Grade 11, Attacker

Gabriel Canevari, Grade 12, Attacker

Hayden Dikeman, Grade 12, Utility

Santino Garcia, Grade 12, Attacker

Charley Kakos, Grade 12, Attacker

Their coaches are Shawn Williamson, Chris Aguilera, Jeff Weldon and Mark Maretzki.