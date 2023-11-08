HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go to the Punahou boys varsity Water Polo team after they won the Interscholastic League of Honolulu State Championship for the ninth year in a row.
The team lost key seniors last year, but managed to overcome two regular season losses and defend their title.
Players included:
Makoa Cox, Grade 9, Utility
Kala Clark, Grade 10, Attacker
Nicholas Davidson, Grade 10, Attacker
Shota Eskin, Grade 10, Attacker
Kodai Eskin, Grade 10, Attacker
Blake Garlin, Grade 10, C/CD
Dylan McManus, Grade 10, Left Hander
Matias Sheridan, Grade 10, Goalie
Porter Blair, Grade 11, C/CD
Christian Ching, Grade 11, Goalie
Aka Pietsch, Grade 11, CD
Skyler Tjapkes, Grade 11, Attacker
Gabriel Canevari, Grade 12, Attacker
Hayden Dikeman, Grade 12, Utility
Santino Garcia, Grade 12, Attacker
Charley Kakos, Grade 12, Attacker
Their coaches are Shawn Williamson, Chris Aguilera, Jeff Weldon and Mark Maretzki.