HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Noelle Dasalla. She graduated Spring 2020 from Chaminade University. She was inducted Friday, Aug. 21, into Colorado State University’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program.

She’s also the sister of our studio camera operator, Dennis!

