HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congratulations to Noa Frasco who graduated as the valedictorian for the Assets School Class of 2023.

The school said that Noa not only earned his distinction through academic excellence but also through his display of great character in the community.

Among his list of accomplishments, Noa was honored with the Radiant Star Award, a $5,000 scholarship. The award is given to graduating seniors who are determined and have a passionate heart.

His love for Judo has placed him first overall for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu championship in his weight division and second place in the varsity division at the Hawaii State Judo Championships on April 29.

Way 2 Go Noa!