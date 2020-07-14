HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Mary Nakamura
She turned 80 years old last Friday.
If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! on the KHON2 News at 4.
The Latest on KHON2
- Way 2 Go! Mary Nakamura
- As numbers, clusters continue to increase DOH says personal responsibility is crucial
- Gov postpones reopening tourism date to Sept. 1
- What’s the Law: Elections & Mediation
- Flight attendant union calls for federal enforcement to airline’s mask policy