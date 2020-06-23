HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Maile and Clinton Tanimoto

They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2020.

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! Right here on the KHON2 News at 4.

THE LATEST ON KHON2