HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Lt Commander Luke Tajima!

After 36 years of active duty service in the Air Force and Navy, Lt. Commander Tajima retired on Sept. 1, 2020.

And due to the pandemic, his retirement ceremony was canceled after being rescheduled three times.

His supervisor didn’t want his major milestone to go unnoticed, and wanted to thank him and celebrate his service with a shout-out on air.

Congratulations!