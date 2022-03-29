MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Logan Cabuyadao!

Logan Cabuyadao made a fully extended diving catch from centerfield.

This play was made during the first inning of the 10U Mustang winter tournament in Mililani, and got the team fired up to win the game.

Logan’s dad says his son was so excited about making the catch.

Logan has been playing baseball for three years and loves it.

His dad says Logan’s favorite players are Mookie Betts of the LA Dodgers, and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.