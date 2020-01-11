Way 2 Go! Le Jardin students show culinary and business skills

Le Jardin Academy students put together a six-course gourmet meal from scratch, complete with five-star service for their families, Thursday evening.

The dining event was the culmination of one of the I-Term courses called “Food for Thought” where they learned all about local food sourcing and the culinary business.

Impact Term is a one-week start to the second semester where the students pursue interesting options outside the classroom. Others traveled, did engineering or art, even sailed interisland.

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! on the KHON2 News at 4.