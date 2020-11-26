Way 2 Go! Le Jardin Academy scholar-athletes

Way 2 Go!

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A special shout out to Alana Barthel, Teia Piette and Cole Ewalt. They are all Le Jardin Academy high school seniors who have committed to being scholar-athletes at several prestigious schools.

Below is a list of the scholar-athletes’ interests and the schools they committed to.

  • Alana Barthel: All-American swimmer heading to UC San Diego to study science.
  • Teia Piette: Volleyball libero who will pursue pre-med at Harvard University.
  • Cole Ewalt: Soccer player heading to New York’s Bard College for its writing and environmental programs.
