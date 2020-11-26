Way 2 Go! Le Jardin Academy scholar-athletes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A special shout out to Alana Barthel, Teia Piette and Cole Ewalt. They are all Le Jardin Academy high school seniors who have committed to being scholar-athletes at several prestigious schools.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Below is a list of the scholar-athletes’ interests and the schools they committed to.

Alana Barthel : All-American swimmer heading to UC San Diego to study science.

: All-American swimmer heading to UC San Diego to study science. Teia Piette : Volleyball libero who will pursue pre-med at Harvard University.

: Volleyball libero who will pursue pre-med at Harvard University. Cole Ewalt: Soccer player heading to New York’s Bard College for its writing and environmental programs.

Alana Barthel, UC San Diego

Teia Piette, Harvard University

Cole Ewalt, Bard College

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go!