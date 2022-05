HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Kristy Tamashiro!

KHON2’s reporter Kristy Tamashiro graduated this weekend with her masters degree in criminal justice from Chaminade University.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

When asked why she decided to go back to school, Kristy said it’s something she always wanted to do.

She said the pandemic was the perfect opportunity to do so.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

She also loves helping others, and the criminal justice system and news can do just that.