HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Kamahao Kini-Lopes.
He’s graduating from Kamehameha Schools this year.
If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! Right here on the KHON2 news at 4.
- Former Hawaii volleyball star Lily Olteanu continues to develop players through online coaching
- Rental assistance available for beneficiaries already on DHHL list
- Last surviving member of the original 1943 Rockford Peaches girls baseball team passes away
- Sweet Lady Lei
- Some Maui retailers re-open for business