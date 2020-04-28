HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to wish Kaila a very happy birthday.
She’s turning 7 today and her mom says she’s sad she can’t have a birthday party with her friends but maybe this will cheer her up.
If you want to celebrate someone in your life send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! right here on the KHON2 news at 4.
- Way 2 Go! Kaila
- Aloha 2 Kupuna: Help is on the Way sustains spirit and soul; Meet Jeannie Ferrier
- Florists can reopen May 1; relief after Gov. Ige rescinded Mother’s Day exemption
- Closure of mainland processing plants raises some concern among local cattle ranchers
- ‘By mid-month we could see some significant changes,’ LG Green on slowly re-opening the state