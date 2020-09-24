HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Jean and Howard Okimoto.

They’re celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 24. They love to travel and work out. Because of the pandemic, they celebrated their anniversary at home with family this year.

Their granddaughter Mary Anne says that Jean and Howard are true examples of love, service, generosity and patience.

Happy anniversary!

