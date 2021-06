HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go to a special group of Iolani students.

They were recognized as the number one independent school at the national science Olympiad tournament in Arizona.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

The tournament tested their skills in chemistry, biology, engineering and more.

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website.