Way 2 Go! Honolulu Marathon finishers!

Hey, Honolulu Marathon finishers…Way 2 Go! Whether you finished in two hours or ten, any completed marathon is an achievement worth celebrating.
- The first and final finishers of the Honolulu Marathon
- Laulima Giving Program: mother of three has turned her life around. Now she could use your help.
- Two four-year-old girls survive deadly crash, climb embankment to safety
- Minnesota suffers third snowstorm in two weeks, while heavy snow causes 50-car pileup in Iowa
- Beware “Secret Sister” gift exchange scam