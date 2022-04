HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Gilbert Awong!

He turned 100 years old. What an amazing milestone.

His family said he ran the Awong Brothers Store in Honokaa for many years and has been such an inspiration to the Honokaa community.

Uncle Gilbert still drives, does yard work, climbs ladders to clean windows, and loves to read.

Happy Birthday, Gilbert!