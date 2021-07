HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Francis Sing!

Francis celebrated his 103rd birthday on Saturday at the Palolo Chinese Home.

He was born and raised in Kalihi, attended McKinley High School, was a star basketbell athlete, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He has three sons, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

Happy birthday, Francis!