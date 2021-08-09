HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Dr. Kim Miyo!

After 25 years as Maui Humane Society’s senior shelter veterinarian, Dr. Kim is retiring.

In honor of her service, the shelter is holding a by donation only adoption day on Saturday, Aug.14.

The public is welcome to make a donation with a personal message to Dr. Kim.

Congratulations, Dr. Kim!

The shelter is still open by appointment only, appointments can be made at www.mauihumanesociety.org.

