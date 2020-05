HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Dr. Alison Nugent, who is an Assistant Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, was honored with a 2020 Board of Regents Medal for Excellence in Teaching from the University of Hawaii.

You’ve also seen her on KHON when we cover hurricanes that approach the islands, and May 15th also happens to be her birthday.

