HONOLULU (KHON2) – Way 2 Go! Dorothy Yamato!

Dorothy is celebrating her 103rd birthday on Tuesday, July 27 in Kihei, Maui.

Dorothy’s family says, she loves doing puzzles, crafts, and being around people.

She also beat cancer 60 years ago.

Dorothy has four children, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Happy birthday, Dorothy!

