HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Destiny Bueno. She graduated Class of 2020 from Aiea High School.
If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! on the KHON2 News at 4.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- CrimeStoppers: Gunpoint robbery, bag snatching, more
- Missing: 17-year-old Kailey Puanani Doll
- Waihee Beach Park will close Thursday for maintenance
- Honolulu Zoo will open its doors again on June 5
- Gaming convention BlizzCon 2020 canceled, organizers say