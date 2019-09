HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big congratulations to our KHON2 studio camera operator Dennis and his girlfriend Chelsey on the arrival of their baby boy Kayden.

He entered the world on Friday the 13th weighing a whopping 8.67 pounds.

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! right here on the KHON2 News at 4.