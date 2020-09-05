Way 2 Go! Clara Ebisuzaki

Way 2 Go!

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Clara Ebisuzaki. She’s celebrating her 100th birthday on Sept. 4.

Her family says that Clara loves ice cream and will be having a big bowl to celebrate her big day.

If you want to celebrate someone in your life, send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! Right here on KHON2 at 4.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories