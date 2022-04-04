HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go Chevy Chevalier!

Chevy Chevalier made his debut on Wake Up 2Day as the morning meteorologist on Monday, April 4.

He worked at our National Weather Service for eight years, and for the past few years he has been working as a meteorologist on the mainland.

You can catch him every morning on Wake Up 2Day starting at 4:30 a.m.

