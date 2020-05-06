Way 2 Go! Aaron Namuo

Way 2 Go!
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Way 2 Go! Aaron Namuo

He’s graduating this year from Kauai High School.

If you want to celebrate someone in your life send us a photo using the Report It feature on our website and watch for the latest Way 2 Go! on the KHON2 News at 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 82° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Thursday

77° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 77° 65°

Friday

79° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 79° 65°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

Trending Stories